Suzuki Motorcycle India Starts Sale of BS-VI Burgman Street, Priced at Rs 77,900

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today launched the BS-VI compliant Burgman Street, a 125cc premium scooter with all new updates. The engine will be ‘greener’ than before providing a smooth riding experience. The BS-VI compliant Burgman Street is equipped with Fuel Injection technology and Integrated Engine start and Kill switch to offer smoother riding experience at fewer emissions.

Commenting on the launch Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India is a pioneer in 125cc scooter segment in India and we have also successfully created a new category of advanced premium riding by introducing Burgman Street in the country. Today, we are delighted to offer this premium scooter with BS-VI engine along with Fuel Injection technology to make it even more enjoyable. We are confident that the upgraded Burgman Street with BS-VI will add a zing to an overall riding experience for our customers”.



With all-aluminium 4 stroke, single-cylinder 124cc engine, the new Suzuki Burgman Street BS-VI comes with Fuel Injection engine technology enabling easy start even in cold conditions, smooth power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency. Supported by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the new BS-VI engine will deliver 8.7ps at 6750rpm, 10Nm at 5500rpm boasting top-class power performance and low fuel consumption.

With the Burgman Street BS-VI, Suzuki offers a brand new feature of Integrated Engine start and Kill switch with Suzuki Easy Start System keeping consumer convenience at the core. This feature will further boost engine start operation during traffic conditions for a better riding experience.

Inspired from the legendary Burgman portfolio, the scooter is dressed in European Style designs giving it a premium look with a unique appeal. The new Burgman Street is equipped with a chrome accent on the front and rear body parts, body-mounted windscreen, and upward muffler design for striking visual appeal. Giving an edgy and head-turning look, Suzuki Motorcycle India also introduced Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour option.

The premium scooter comes with a long seat and flexible foot position offering unique and best in class riding experience. It gives stability, ample space for pillion rider, reducing fatigue appealing to a vast set of audiences for their daily city and long commutes. Being high on utility, the scooter comes with a secured and functional front glove box with DC socket as standard fitment for on the go mobile charging and protected space to keep small valuable things.

Burgman Street comes with bright LED headlights and a Combined Braking System that improves night visibility and smooth braking operation. The all-new BS-VI compliant Suzuki Burgman Street is available in four colour schemes: Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour options. The scooter will be available at a price of INR 77,900/- (ex-showroom Delhi).