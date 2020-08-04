Suzuki Motorcycle Reports 37 Per Cent M-o-M Growth in July 2020, Sells 31,421 Units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) recorded approximately 37% jump in July 2020 sales as compared to the previous month in the same year. The company sold 31,421 units in the domestic market and exported 2991 units in July 2020 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “With the unlock phase, the automobile industry is now marching towards normalcy in terms of production, distribution and sales while continuing to adhere to all the precautionary measures.

From August 2020, the company stated that it will try their best to achieve Pre-Covid-19 production and sales volume. "We at SMIPL follow detailed operating guidelines in addition to the Government norms and regulations emphasizing on social distancing and making wearing of masks mandatory for all employees at all times" the company stated in an official release.

Suzuki believes that the gradual increase in sales in only the second full month of resuming manufacturing operations was possible after the launch of our doorstep sales and after-sales service program – ‘Suzuki at Your Doorstep’. Considering these days most of the customers search about a Suzuki product online before purchasing, we added the digital model of sales as well.”

In August 2020, SMIPL will enter in the 3rd phase of Suzuki at Your Doorstep, which will be more robust. The online platform is currently operational across 279 dealerships, allowing individuals to purchase their favourite Suzuki product with just a click of a button.