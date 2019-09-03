Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Up 2 Per Cent in August

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported a 2.2 per cent increase in total sales to 71,631 units in August. The company had sold 70,067 units in the corresponding month a year ago. Domestic sales last month grew marginally to 62,752 units as compared with 62,446 units in August 2018, SMIPL said in a statement.

SMIPL Vice-President Devashish Handa said, "Weak consumer sentiments have been one of the key reasons for the downward trend in the automobile industry. Even under these challenging times, the company has been able to prove its mettle."

