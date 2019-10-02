Suzuki Motorcycles Records Highest Ever Domestic Monthly Sales in September 2019

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) clocked its highest-ever monthly domestic sale of 63,382 units during the month of September 2019 as compared to 63,140 units sold in September 2018.

Overall, SMIPL registers a Y-O-Y growth of 2.11% with 73,658 units (Domestic + Exports) as compared to 72,134 units in the same period last year. The company posted a cumulative sales of 4,19,676 units for April – September 2019 period vis-à-vis 3,71,109 units for the corresponding period last year marking a 13.08% growth.

Commenting on SMIPL’s monthly performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We feel proud to share with you that SMIPL recorded the highest-ever domestic monthly sales for the current fiscal year upholding our positive growth trajectory. We are thankful to our customers, dealer partners and network for extending their immense trust and support for Suzuki products. As we step in the festive season, SMIPL is confident to add more customers to the Suzuki family as we strive to achieve newer sales milestones. As we celebrate our robust sales, SMIPL wishes a very happy and joyous festive season to everyone.”

