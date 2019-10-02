Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Suzuki Motorcycles Records Highest Ever Domestic Monthly Sales in September 2019

Overall, SMIPL registers a Y-O-Y growth of 2.11% with 73,658 units (Domestic + Exports) as compared to 72,134 units in the same period last year.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Suzuki Motorcycles Records Highest Ever Domestic Monthly Sales in September 2019
Image for Representation

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) clocked its highest-ever monthly domestic sale of 63,382 units during the month of September 2019 as compared to 63,140 units sold in September 2018.

Overall, SMIPL registers a Y-O-Y growth of 2.11% with 73,658 units (Domestic + Exports) as compared to 72,134 units in the same period last year. The company posted a cumulative sales of 4,19,676 units for April – September 2019 period vis-à-vis 3,71,109 units for the corresponding period last year marking a 13.08% growth.

Commenting on SMIPL’s monthly performance, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We feel proud to share with you that SMIPL recorded the highest-ever domestic monthly sales for the current fiscal year upholding our positive growth trajectory. We are thankful to our customers, dealer partners and network for extending their immense trust and support for Suzuki products. As we step in the festive season, SMIPL is confident to add more customers to the Suzuki family as we strive to achieve newer sales milestones. As we celebrate our robust sales, SMIPL wishes a very happy and joyous festive season to everyone.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram