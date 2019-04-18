SPONSORED BY
Suzuki Recalls 2 Million Vehicles in Japan Over False Fuel Efficiency Data

The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen (Rs 5,000 crore, approximately) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 18, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Japanese small car manufacturer Suzuki announced it was recalling two million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults including false fuel efficiency data. The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up. The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen ($715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Last week, Suzuki admitted that an internal review had uncovered a host of problems at its factories, including faulty brake checks, falsified fuel-efficiency data, and uncertified staff carrying out final inspections.

Transport minister Keiichi Ishii has said the company needs some "serious soul-searching" over the scandal. The problem "raises doubts about the firm's regards for compliance and it is extremely regrettable," Ishii told reporters earlier.

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, had earlier said that it will continue to manufacture diesel cars that customers can afford, thus ruling out stopping the production of diesel cars completely. The cars are set to get costlier with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms from April next year.

The auto major currently sells various cars in India with diesel powertrains, including S-Cross, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, and Swift. While the bigger cars are likely to continue, the carmaker is expected to pull the plug on small diesel cars in its portfolio.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
