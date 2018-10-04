Suzuki RM-Z450, RM-Z250 Off-Road Bikes Launched in India

Suzuki RM-Z450. (Image: Suzuki)

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched their global flagship Motocross bikes - RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 designed to provide an off-roading experience to the riders. Both dirt bikes are offered in Champion Yellow colour. The RMZ-series in India, which includes the RM-Z250 and RM-Z450, will be available across select Suzuki dealerships and will be priced at Rs 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 8.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Commenting on the launch of RMZ series, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders. Paying attention to this rising demand in the racing and adventure category, we are thrilled to launch these purpose-built motorcycles, RM-Z450 and RM-250. The bikes boast of great performance, distinctive design, and agility that is unique to RMZ series, offering great handling and control to riders.”The 2019 variant is powered with the 449cc, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC engine for a faster yet controllable throttle response. It comes equipped with Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) which has three selectable modes to choose the best option as per road condition. Suzuki says the RM-Z450 is the first motocross bike to adopt new balance free rear cushion (BFRC) technology.Similarly, the 2018 RM-Z250 is powered with a 249cc, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC engine with a compact and lightweight design powers the engine’s winning performance. The bike comes equipped with Fuel Injection (FI) system and aluminium rims, which are made specifically to withstand rugged racing environments, including Supercross, Motocross and off-roading condition.Suzuki believes the RMZ series is a machine that embodies Suzuki’s 40 years of engineering excellence making it hard-hitting on the track, allowing sharpest handling, great balance and most rider friendly position to conquer corners and blistering straights, easily.