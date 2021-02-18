Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition Unveiled, Gets MotoGP Inspired Livery

Suzuki won the latest edition of MotoGP in two decades. The momentous occasion marks Suzuki’s seventh win at the world championship. To commemorate the iconic victory, the company has introduced an ultra limited-run edition of the Swift Sport Hybrid hatchback. Christened Swift Sport Hybrid World Champion Edition, it signifies the manufacturer’s seven world championship titles. Therefore, the production of the Suzuki Swift Sport Limited Edition will be limited to only seven units.

This new limited edition model comes with a sporty attire, reminiscent of the official Suzuki GSX-RR of Team Ecstar. The Swift Sport Hybrid World Championship Edition flaunts a limited edition paint job that apes colours of the world championship-winning GSX-RR road racer. The two-tone paint scheme comprises a metallic blue color as the primary with silver details, overlaid on top. It also comes with silver wing mirrors and contrasting black finish on the pillars and roofline. Three racing stripes in a contrasting color run over the body.

A unique design featuring fluorescent yellow trim over the chauffeur and passenger armrests, transmission tunnel and dashboard makes up for the wow factor. The limited edition Swift gets Suzuki's latest the signature of MotoGP champion - Joan Mir bedecking the dashboard. The model also has a sporty diffuser plate with double exhausts and 17-inch two-toned alloy wheels. The inside of the Swift Sport limited edition cabin receives accent mouldings on door panels, central console and gearbox tunnel.

The limited edition of the 2021 Suzuki Swift Sport hybrid sources power from a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine alongside a 48V mild-hybrid setup. This engine is capable of churning out 129bhp of power with extra 13bhp more from a small starter motor and generator. The power is transmitted to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car is claimed to reach a top speed of 210kmph.

The special edition Suzuki Swift is available at Euros 20,900, which translates to INR 18.44 lakh. Maruti Suzuki is currently processing plans to introduce a yearly update in Indian market. 2021 Swift, expected in the coming few weeks, might receive tweaked exterior styling and feature updates. This sporty hatch might debut sometime in mid-2022.