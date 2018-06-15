Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport cabin. (Image: Suzuki)

Suzuki is all set to launch a new limited edition Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition in Australia and the car’s exterior has already been revealed ahead of its official launch next month. The limited edition of Suzuki’s most selling hatchback hosts new cosmetic additions along with new paint job and additional body kit. The 2018 Suzuki Swift BeeRacing Edition is exclusive to the Australian market and will be available for a starting price of AUD 29,156 (Rs 14.89 lakh).The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil edition is only available with 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine that is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and gets automatic transmission as option. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.In terms of looks, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition gets a Burning Red paint scheme. The car comes with twin black racing strips type decals at the bonnet. Similar decals can also be seen at front bumper, front quarter panels, doors and C-pillars which adds to the sporty character of the car. The Red Devil Edition also gets a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a black finished rear diffuser along with 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and dual exhaust tips.Inside the cabin, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition looks similar to the regular Swift Sport. Only 100 such examples of limited edition will go on sale in Australia. Earlier this year, Suzuki also launched a Swift Sport BeeRacing limited edition in Italy which featured a dual-tone paint scheme finished in Champion Yellow and Dubai Black Metallic.