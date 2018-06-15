English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch
The Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.
Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition. (Image: Suzuki Australia)
Suzuki is all set to launch a new limited edition Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition in Australia and the car’s exterior has already been revealed ahead of its official launch next month. The limited edition of Suzuki’s most selling hatchback hosts new cosmetic additions along with new paint job and additional body kit. The 2018 Suzuki Swift BeeRacing Edition is exclusive to the Australian market and will be available for a starting price of AUD 29,156 (Rs 14.89 lakh).
The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil edition is only available with 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine that is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and gets automatic transmission as option. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport cabin. (Image: Suzuki)
In terms of looks, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition gets a Burning Red paint scheme. The car comes with twin black racing strips type decals at the bonnet. Similar decals can also be seen at front bumper, front quarter panels, doors and C-pillars which adds to the sporty character of the car. The Red Devil Edition also gets a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a black finished rear diffuser along with 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and dual exhaust tips.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition looks similar to the regular Swift Sport. Only 100 such examples of limited edition will go on sale in Australia. Earlier this year, Suzuki also launched a Swift Sport BeeRacing limited edition in Italy which featured a dual-tone paint scheme finished in Champion Yellow and Dubai Black Metallic.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC | Interview
Also Watch
The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil edition is only available with 1.4-litre BoosterJet petrol engine that is tuned to produce 138 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and gets automatic transmission as option. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.
2018 Suzuki Swift Sport cabin. (Image: Suzuki)
In terms of looks, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition gets a Burning Red paint scheme. The car comes with twin black racing strips type decals at the bonnet. Similar decals can also be seen at front bumper, front quarter panels, doors and C-pillars which adds to the sporty character of the car. The Red Devil Edition also gets a front lip spoiler, side skirts and a black finished rear diffuser along with 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and dual exhaust tips.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition looks similar to the regular Swift Sport. Only 100 such examples of limited edition will go on sale in Australia. Earlier this year, Suzuki also launched a Swift Sport BeeRacing limited edition in Italy which featured a dual-tone paint scheme finished in Champion Yellow and Dubai Black Metallic.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC | Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
Friday 08 June , 2018 Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smriti Mandhana Keen to Make Most of Super League Stint; Eyes ICC World T20 Glory
- Umesh Joins Elite List of Indian Fast Bowlers to Take 100 Test Wickets
- Ranbir Credits Alia for Being a Positive Influence in His Life in This Candid Interview
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal
- Story of Missing Donkeys: How Africa's Beasts of Burden Are Falling Prey to China's Health Fad