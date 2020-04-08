Suzuki Swift Sport With 140 PS Output Spotted at Delhi Airport, Is Maruti Planning a Launch Soon?

The third-gen Suzuki Swift was first showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor show and three years after its debut, the car was finally spotted in India. A white model was snapped at the Delhi Airport while being unloaded from a cargo Aircraft.

After several rumours that have been on the internet in the past couple of years. We are, however, not happy to report that the car won’t be making it into India anytime soon. The car is most likely came to our shores for some development or other internal purposes.

At the moment, the company seems to be focussing on a handful of new models that will be the most viable option for India in terms of sales. The fourth-gen Jimny (second-gen Gypsy) will most likely be manufactured in India as a 5-door variant for the Indian market.

The company has got its hand full with other models as well, such as the next-gen Celerio and its first-ever electric variant this fiscal year. Considering the huge market for the Swift, we feel that the idea of being the Swift Sport to India wouldn’t be a bad one after all.

The third-generation Suzuki Swift Sport comes with a K14B 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that is manufactured off our shores. It delivers 140 PS and 230 Nm of torque through an option of either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

