English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suzuki V-Strom 650 Bookings Begin, India Launch Soon
Suzuki seems set to launch their middleweight adventure-tourer V-Strom 650 soon and it will be assembled locally, hinting at an aggressive price tag.
Suzuki V-Strom 650. (Photo: Suzuki Motorcycles)
Loading...
Suzuki Motorcycles seem to be on a product offensive as they recently launched the Burgman 125 and their mid-capacity street-naked offering in the form of the Suzuki GSX-S750. Now, bookings for their middleweight adventure-tourer V-Strom 650 is reported to have begun across dealerships for a booking amount of Rs 50,000, hinting at an imminent launch. Interestingly, Suzuki has decided that the V-Strom 650 will be locally assembled at their Haryana plant, just like the Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-S750, which means that V-Strom 650 could be an aggressively priced offering.
The motorcycle is based on its elder sibling, called the V-Strom 1000, and that is evident by the similar design language of both the motorcycles. The V-Strom 650 comes with large 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, a distinguishing headlamp design, cladding on the fuel tank and several blacked-out elements throughout the motorcycle. Powering it would be a V-twin 645cc engine that makes 70 bhp and 62 Nm of torque and will be supported by electronic rider aids like a three-stage traction control system and ABS which will be offered as standard.
The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is offered in two trims internationally – the standard and the XT version. The standard model is a more road-biased adventure tourer whereas the XT version comes fitted with things like spoked wheels, engine protection and hand guards making it a better option for those looking to take it off road. It will be interesting to see whether Suzuki brings both the variants to India or just one of these two.
As for the pricing, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is expected to cost around R 7.5 lakhs and upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650. Watch this space for updates.
The motorcycle is based on its elder sibling, called the V-Strom 1000, and that is evident by the similar design language of both the motorcycles. The V-Strom 650 comes with large 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, a distinguishing headlamp design, cladding on the fuel tank and several blacked-out elements throughout the motorcycle. Powering it would be a V-twin 645cc engine that makes 70 bhp and 62 Nm of torque and will be supported by electronic rider aids like a three-stage traction control system and ABS which will be offered as standard.
The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is offered in two trims internationally – the standard and the XT version. The standard model is a more road-biased adventure tourer whereas the XT version comes fitted with things like spoked wheels, engine protection and hand guards making it a better option for those looking to take it off road. It will be interesting to see whether Suzuki brings both the variants to India or just one of these two.
As for the pricing, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is expected to cost around R 7.5 lakhs and upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650. Watch this space for updates.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mick Jagger Pledges Donations for Stand-out Performances During Oval Test
- Nick's Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Breaks Her Silence on His Engagement with Priyanka
- Nike’s Latest Chelsea Jersey Can Talk to Fans’ Phones
- First Photos of Brie Larson as MCU's Captain Marvel is Here; See Pics
- Nishikori, Osaka First Japanese Man and Woman to Reach Semi-finals at Same Slam
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...