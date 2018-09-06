Suzuki V-Strom 650 Bookings Begin, India Launch Soon

Suzuki Motorcycles seem to be on a product offensive as they recently launched the Burgman 125 and their mid-capacity street-naked offering in the form of the Suzuki GSX-S750. Now, bookings for their middleweight adventure-tourer V-Strom 650 is reported to have begun across dealerships for a booking amount of Rs 50,000, hinting at an imminent launch. Interestingly, Suzuki has decided that the V-Strom 650 will be locally assembled at their Haryana plant, just like the Suzuki Hayabusa and the Suzuki GSX-S750, which means that V-Strom 650 could be an aggressively priced offering.The motorcycle is based on its elder sibling, called the V-Strom 1000, and that is evident by the similar design language of both the motorcycles. The V-Strom 650 comes with large 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, a distinguishing headlamp design, cladding on the fuel tank and several blacked-out elements throughout the motorcycle. Powering it would be a V-twin 645cc engine that makes 70 bhp and 62 Nm of torque and will be supported by electronic rider aids like a three-stage traction control system and ABS which will be offered as standard.The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is offered in two trims internationally – the standard and the XT version. The standard model is a more road-biased adventure tourer whereas the XT version comes fitted with things like spoked wheels, engine protection and hand guards making it a better option for those looking to take it off road. It will be interesting to see whether Suzuki brings both the variants to India or just one of these two.As for the pricing, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is expected to cost around R 7.5 lakhs and upon launch, will compete against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650. Watch this space for updates.