English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7.46 Lakh

The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS launched in India is powered by a 4-cylinder 645cc twin engine and safety features such as anti-lock brake system (ABS).

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7.46 Lakh
Suzuki V-Storm 650XT ABS. (Image: Suzuki)
Loading...
Suzuki Motorcycle India launched adventure tourer motorcycle model V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The V-Strom 650XT ABS is powered by a 4-cylinder 645cc twin engine and safety features such as anti-lock brake system (ABS), Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

"As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market," he added.

To suit the Indian market, the model features a 'saree' guard and front number plate bracket as a part of the standard equipment, the company said. The motorcycle is imported as completely knocked down (CKD) unit and assembled in India, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India had also recently launched their global flagship Motocross bikes - RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 designed to provide an off-roading experience to the riders. Suzuki believes the RMZ series is a machine that embodies Suzuki’s 40 years of engineering excellence.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...