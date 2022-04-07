Suzuki V-Strom SX Adventure Motorcycle Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.11 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has launched an V-Strom SX in India with prices starting at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch also marked Suzuki Motorcycle India’s entry in the 250cc sports adventure tourer segment.

The beak design of this sports adventure tourer is inspired by legendary DR-Z racer and DR- BIG off-road models and has been remade specifically for the V-Strom SX. It gets LED Octagonal shaped headlights and LED taillights at the back.

At the heart, the Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with Suzuki Oil-Cooling System (SOCS), 249cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder. Armed with Suzuki Easy Start System, Suzuki Ride Connect and USB outlet, V-Strom SX will be rich on rider comfort at all times in all terrains. Suzuki Easy Start System allows the engine to start with a click of a button. The motorcycle is equipped with Suzuki Ride Connect feature which comes with the Bluetooth® enabled digital console* that lets you sync your mobile phone seamlessly with the Suzuki V-Strom SX to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival. A USB outlet on the left side of the instrument cluster is capable of charging a device. It glows blue making it easy to spot and use it even in low light situations.

The sports adventure tourer adopted analytic technology from MotoGP that was used to develop the valves, shim type roller rocker arms, retainers and piston to reduce the weight. V-Strom SX’s piston contributes to increased output and better fuel efficiency. Inheriting this MotoGP technology, this new motorcycle can handle a wide variety of situations, from riding in town to high-speed cruising.

The sports adventure tourer comes with sensors to provide data to the electronic fuel injection to monitor and deliver ideal amount of fuel to match the riding conditions. Powered by SEP Technology, Suzuki V-Strom SX promises to deliver high fuel efficiency without compromising on the unmatched performance and maneuverability.

