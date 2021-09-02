Suzuki WagonR Smile Launched in Japan: Here's All You Need to Know About the Car

Japanese multinational automobile manufacturers Suzuki has launched new WagonR Smile in their home market. Suzuki’s newest prized possession is quite affordable too. Suzuki’s new car will cost around 1.29 million yen to 1.71 million yen. In Indian currency, it would be approximately Rs 8.3 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh. The new Suzuki WagonR Smile will hit the market next Friday, September 10. Ahead of the start of the sales of the car, the company is hoping to sell 5000 units monthly.

The new Suzuki WagonR Smile is quite different compares to the company’s standard model of the said automobile. Much to the comfort of the customers, the company has very smartly added sliding doors in the end for comfortable and easy incoming and outgoing. Not just that, but this car is also 45 mm taller compared to the standard model of WagonR.

Design

The car looks cute from the outside and in the first glace people might think of it as a minivan. However, the new Suzuki WagonR is more than just a minivan as it has a boxy design all around. In the front of the car, there are four circular headlamps (two large and two small) and a chrome grille and Suzuki’s logo in the middle of that. Minimum design is used on both sides of the car. At the back, there are vertically stacked taillights. The roofline of the car is flat and the customers will also have several duel tone colour options to pick from.

If we talk about the inside of the car, there is a large touchscreen device at the centre, a dual-tone dashboard, a storage unit under the seats of the car and then obviously there is a steering-mounted control.

There is also an analogue instrument cluster and a multi-information display (MID). It has been learnt that the vehicle is offered in three variants and the same 657cc three-cylinder engine is used.

The car generates 47 BHP @ 6500 rpm and 58 Nm @ 5000 rpm. And it has been paired with a standard CVT transmission. The Japanese company is offering all three variants of the car either a 2WD or 4WD option. Meanwhile, the higher-spec trims will come with a hybrid powertrain.

