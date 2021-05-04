Suzuki's Misano Roadster EV Concept Aims at Blending Its Expertise in Motorcycles and Cars

Japanese automobile major, Suzuki's Misano Concept is a blend of a motorcycle and a car and is designed by the Japanese automobile company in alliance with IED.Automobile manufacturers of late have been unveiling a lot of futuristic concepts to demonstrate their engineering and design proficiency. While only a few of them come as practical options, others are aimed towards showcasing the future, which is why a large number of concepts do not enter the production stage.

Following a similar trend, Suzuki and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) have jointly produced a new concept called the Misano which originally is a popular racetrack in Italy adjacent to San Monza and San Marino.This has been produced into conceptualisation by the students of Master in Transportation Design at IED in Torino. The two-seater roadster concept has an elegant design.

The front face of the Suzuki Misano concept resembles supercar concepts with the massive air inputs located within the same cluster as the aggressive headlights.The vehicle's low height is complemented by sharp-edged creases and smooth body lines. It has been built to consolidate the benefits of a fully-blown automobile and a motorbike.

The bonnet of the vehicle falls downwards and has a Suzuki badge engrafted on it. The purple body colour highlights the copper accents on the wheels.Sporting a two-door body, the concept has IED and Suzuki badges, a diffuser at the rear and LED tail lamps. The car can be moved via a control stick as compared to a traditional steering wheel. The concept vehicle measures four metres in length but is only one metre in height.

The driver and the passenger sit are in a tandem arrangement as compared to conventional seating position in cars.Other primary highlights of the Suzuki Misano concept vehicle include a sloping windscreen and a roll hoop behind the rear occupants, according to gaadiwaadi.com.

