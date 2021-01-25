Sweden-Based Moses Shahrivar Designs World's First Airbag Jeans for Bikers

Safety is an important aspect, both for drivers and riders. While we usually find airbags in cars for the safety of passengers as well as drivers, nothing of the sort exists for the bikers. According to a CNN report, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration figures motorcyclists are about 28 times as likely as car occupants to die in a crash. The number of on road fatalities may have dropped among motorbike accidents, however, it is still far more dangerous than driving a car.

Despite the scary figures, some new innovations in airbags and other safety accessories/features could keep motorcyclists safe.

No one would have imagined that a pair of jeans may be the future to keeping motorcyclists safer. Now a company has shown how they intend to keep the two-wheeler riders safe by developing the world’s first Motorcycle Airbag Jeans. Yes! you read that right.

The new safety garment was first designed by Moses Shahrivar in collaboration with Harley Davidson Sweden almost 16 years ago with a protective leather lining. Forward to present day, Shahrivar is taking it one step further as his company Airbag Inside Sewden AB has designed a prototype pair of jeans that have concealed airbags inside its legs.

The new Jeans-Airbags feature deploys if the rider is thrown off his vehicle. The protective jeans are tethered to the bike and deploy in case the rider crashes. The garment’s airbags are filled with compressed air which cushion the impact. Shahvirar’s company also said that these airbags can be deflated, refilled with gas and can also be reassembled into the jeans and reused.

Also also the founder of Mo'Cycle & The Designer of the jeans, Shahvirar mentioned that in most of the injuries related to bikes, the lower body of a person suffers the most. The new jeans offer airbag protection for areas on the lower body that previously were unprotected. “The Airbag Jeans are under development; the 1st mechanical prototype works and we are working on the second electronic prototype. We will be close to launch when we have made the 3rd Ce approved prototype,” he added.

The company soon plans to get the jeans certified to European health and safety standards.