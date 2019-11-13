Swedish Ambassador to India Gets Volvo S90 T8 Plug-in Hybrid as His Official Car
Volvo aims to put one million electric cars on the road globally by 2025.
Image for representation. Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Cars India and Klas Molin, Ambassdor of Sweden to India, with the XC90 T8 Excellence. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Volvo Cars handed over keys of a Volvo S90 T8 plug-in hybrid sedan to Klas Molin, the Ambassador of Sweden to India. The car is a reflection of the company’s Sustainability and Vision of putting one million electrified Volvo Cars on the road globally by 2025. “Sweden has always been at the forefront of innovation and this car is an example of that. We are pleased to include the Volvo S90 in our fleet and proud to be contributing to sustainable mobility,” said Ambassador Molin. “Volvo Cars and the Swedish government have always worked towards technological innovations in safety and sustainability and we are extremely happy that Ambassador Molin chose the S90 T8 as his official car,” said Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India.
Sweden ranks second in the 2019 edition of Global Innovation Index, a ranking of nations based on the presence of a suitable ecosystem for innovation. Swedish carmaker Volvo established its presence in India in 2007. Volvo Cars currently markets products through its dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Homophobic India? Survey Finds 56 Percent Respondents Would Refuse Organ from LGBTQ Donor
- John Legend Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2019 by People Magazine
- Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh Misses Her 'Jigar Ka Tudka' Karan Singh Grover on the Show
- WhatsApp Banning Users in Groups with Suspicious Names: Here's How You Can Stay Safe
- IBM Says Apple Mac Users Are Happier, More Productive And Less Demanding From IT