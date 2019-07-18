Swiggy, Zomato to Reward Motorists for Following Traffic Rules with 50% Discount on Food

One of the most densely populated countries in the world, India has a high volume of traffic on the road and non-adherence of traffic rules by commuters often leads to a chaotic situation, especially during the rush hours. Even though, the traffic police and administration has, time and again, tried bringing the situation under control by imposing various rules and laws, they have not led to much success in the traffic situation across the country.

Now, the city traffic police of Pune, Maharashtra are trying out a new way in bringing traffic chaos under control. They have tied up with online delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to reward Punekars with discount coupons for following traffic rules. The lawbreakers will still get fines and challans.

The traffic police will identify rule-conscious motorists and reward them with up to 50 per cent discount coupons on the spot, which can be used on the online food delivery platform like Zomato and Swiggy.

The new partnership falls under the Aabhar Yojana, which became operational on June 14, launched with the aim of rewarding motorists who keep the documents in a proper way.

Under the scheme, the police reward motorists when they stop them at random places and ask for the records. If they are able to successfully show all the records, the cops hand over a 10-digit coupon code. The code is sent directly on the mobile number of the customer, which offers discounts in various forms.

According to a report published in the Pune Mirror, the popularity of the move is palpable by the fact that at least 10,000 coupons and discount vouchers that have been already distributed. As per the cops, the motorists who won the coupon used it soon at the food stalls and food orders. This is when the cops decided to continue the scheme.

According to the police department, the scheme is completely funded by the partners and all the discount costs given to the customers are borne by the partners themselves. The initiative is to motivate the road users to abide by the law and reduce the interference by the enforcement by offering such incentives.