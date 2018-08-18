English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Swiss Authorities Ban Some Models of Mercedes and Porsche Over Emissions

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the action.

Reuters

Updated:August 18, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
The Mercedes-Benz logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Swiss authorities have halted registrations of some new Mercedes-Benz Vito and Porsche Macan and Cayenne vehicles which had diesel engines that disguised emissions levels, the Astra roads agency said earlier. The move will affect vehicles imported from August 17. Vehicles already registered in Switzerland may continue to operate, but must be retrofitted, Astra said in a statement.

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the action. All have Euro 6 emission norms, which refers to the emissions standards these engines are required to meet.

Daimler said it had stopped exporting the Vito model after German authorities in May ordered a recall and halt to new registrations for the vehicle. This affected 24 Vito vehicles destined for Switzerland, a spokesman for the German manufacturer said in an emailed statement.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
