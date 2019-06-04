Swiss Police Department adds Hyundai Kona Electric SUV to its Fleet

While initial applications of electric cars are being pondered upon, the police department of Swiss Canton, St Gallen have ordered 13 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric crossovers. Five of them will be deployed for patrol duties while the rest will be used for non-patrol purposes.Hyundai states that the decision to purchase the Kona was made after the department put out a demand for electric cars that less than 50,000 Swiss francs have over 134 bhp, a range of more than 400 km and ready availability. And the Kona, with its base price of 46,990 francs in Switzerland, and a WLTP range of 449 km (258 miles for U.S. models) met that criteria and won over the department.While the base single motor Tesla Model 3 also starts at 47,000 francs, the dual motor with much more power and range starts at 56,900 francs, which was higher than the department’s price ceiling. The choice of greener car in its fleet follows Ford’s hybrid version of the Fusion and Explorer that have been inducted in the police force in the US.