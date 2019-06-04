English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swiss Police Department adds Hyundai Kona Electric SUV to its Fleet
The Kona, with its base price of 46,990 francs in Switzerland, and a WLTP range of 449 km (258 miles for U.S. models) met that criteria and won over the department.
Swiss Police Hyundai Kona Electric (Image courtesy: Autoblog)
Loading...
While initial applications of electric cars are being pondered upon, the police department of Swiss Canton, St Gallen have ordered 13 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric crossovers. Five of them will be deployed for patrol duties while the rest will be used for non-patrol purposes.
Hyundai states that the decision to purchase the Kona was made after the department put out a demand for electric cars that less than 50,000 Swiss francs have over 134 bhp, a range of more than 400 km and ready availability. And the Kona, with its base price of 46,990 francs in Switzerland, and a WLTP range of 449 km (258 miles for U.S. models) met that criteria and won over the department.
While the base single motor Tesla Model 3 also starts at 47,000 francs, the dual motor with much more power and range starts at 56,900 francs, which was higher than the department’s price ceiling. The choice of greener car in its fleet follows Ford’s hybrid version of the Fusion and Explorer that have been inducted in the police force in the US.
Hyundai states that the decision to purchase the Kona was made after the department put out a demand for electric cars that less than 50,000 Swiss francs have over 134 bhp, a range of more than 400 km and ready availability. And the Kona, with its base price of 46,990 francs in Switzerland, and a WLTP range of 449 km (258 miles for U.S. models) met that criteria and won over the department.
While the base single motor Tesla Model 3 also starts at 47,000 francs, the dual motor with much more power and range starts at 56,900 francs, which was higher than the department’s price ceiling. The choice of greener car in its fleet follows Ford’s hybrid version of the Fusion and Explorer that have been inducted in the police force in the US.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Trolls For Criticising Her Over Mushy Instagram Posts
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- India vs South Africa | Battered Proteas Have Tools to Land Counterpunch on India
- World Cup 2019 | Reporter's Diary: Of Back Spasms, Fire Alarms and Spotting Dhoni Fan-Kids in England
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results