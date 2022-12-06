Switzerland Could Become First Country in World to Ban Electric Vehicles, Here's Why

While most of the countries across the world are encouraging adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Switzerland, on the other hand, is contemplating a ban on EVs. This move could make Switzerland the first country in the world to ban electric vehicles.

It is being learnt that Switzerland is facing huge energy crisis this winter. It imports most of its electricity from other European countries like France and Germany but the supply has been badly hit by the going Russia-Ukraine war. There is a massive scarcity of natural gas in France and Germany due to war between Russia and Ukraine and hence electricity production has been at the lowest in these countries.

Several reports have stated that the government of Switzerland has drafted emergency proposals that seek a partial ban on EVs instead of an umbrella ban. However, at the moment, ‘Ordinance on Restrictions and Prohibitions on the Use of Electric Energy’ is just a draft and it would only come in action when energy crisis reaches the third level out of the total four escalation levels.

“The private use of electric cars is only permitted for absolutely necessary journeys (e.g. exercising one’s profession, shopping, visiting the doctor, attending religious events, attending court appointments)", the draft says. It further plans to enforce “restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy in order to secure the country’s electricity supply".

