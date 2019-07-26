Sylvester Stallone's Ford Mustang Up for Auction, Could Fetch Rs 80 Lakh
The car, which was the property of Stallone, the star of "Rocky" and "Rambo" during the 1980s, is being sold with its original license plate as well as a special certificate signed by the actor.
This 1965 Ford Mustang's estimated value is between €55,000 and €85,000. (Image: Catawiki/ AFP Relaxnews)
Catawiki, a website specialized in online auctions for rare and collectable objects, is offering a bright red 1965 Ford Mustang which used to belong to actor Sylvester Stallone. Bidding is open until Sunday, July 28. The car, which was the property of the star of "Rocky" and "Rambo" during the 1980s, is being sold with its original license plate as well as a special certificate signed by the actor. Catawiki's experts are estimating its value between €55,000 and €85,000.
The car shows relatively few signs of wear and still has its original engine (which has driven 104,058 miles). Only the white-walled tires and everything related to regular maintenance checks (engine oil, spark plugs, etc.) are new. The car's current owner purchased the car at auction and has held it in a private collection in Germany for the past 20 years.
To see the Ford Mustang which used to belong to Sylvester Stallone up for auction, click here.
