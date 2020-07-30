Tail of Turkish Airline Plane Left Damaged After On-Ground Collision With MEA Flight in Lagos

A Middle East Airline flight collided with a Turkish Airline plane in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report, the MEA’s winglet clipped the Turkish Airlines plane while being pushed back by airport ground staff.

The Middle East Airlines aircraft was identified as OD-MEA, an Airbus A330-200. It had operated ME571 flight from Beirut to Murtala Mohammad International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Incident at Lagos airport between Middle East Airlines A330 (OD-MEA) flight ME572 to Beirut and a parked Turkish Airlines 777-300ER. MEA’s winglet got clipped while being pushed back by the ground staff. All pax are safe. Photos: Lebanese Plane Spotters: https://t.co/Dj1kdjhYzR pic.twitter.com/ePNsc6U85O — Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) July 29, 2020

The MEA flight was reportedly getting pushed back from the gate. While we are dark on details about the number of passengers on the flight, but no injuries were reported. While the photos posted has not put light on the damage to the MEA winglet, the Turkish Airline seems to have suffered significant damage.

The MEA is a small Beirut based airline with a total of 19 flights in its fleet. It majorly jets around its immediate region along with a few distance destinations like the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Western Africa.

Also Watch:

For almost 2 decades, the airline has a sound safety with the last tail damage that was reported in 2001 when an Airbus A321-200 tail damage when landing in Cairo. The plane which was on an ILS approach to Cairo began to seesaw around the glide path. It required a hard-landing and a tail strike at the touch, which subsequently resulted in substantial damage.