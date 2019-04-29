English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taking Steps to Reduce Costs, Enhance Margins: Maruti Suzuki India
MSI plans to shift its entire portfolio to petrol, CNG powertrains. Some of the company's models like Vitara Brezza and S-Cross currently come with a diesel engine option only.
Suzuki logo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) plans to take a variety of steps including enhanced localisation, increase in productivity and reducing overall costs in order to improve margins in the current fiscal, a senior company official has said. The auto major reported EBITDA margin of 14 per cent for 2018-19, down 1.9 per cent from 15.9 per cent in 2017-18. "We are working very hard on cost-cutting, there is lot of effort on cost side...as a company we are all committed to work towards it and ensure that it (margins) improve from here," MSI CFO Ajay Seth said.
The company will carry on with its internal efforts without worrying about the external factors like foreign exchange rates, he added. "External factors will be there but whatever is in our control we will try and work harder in terms of cost reduction and enhancing productivity," Seth noted. He said increasing localisation is an important part of the initiative. "Localisation is a big drive now. Wherever we have been hit on account of foreign exchange, we are now looking at large targets for localisation," he said.
Overheads are under severe scrutiny and the company is looking at vendors in terms of more productivity gains, Seth added. "So a variety of things are being done. For us it is very crucial that we improve from here," he said. EBITDA margin is an assessment of a firm's operating profitability as a percentage of its total revenue.
It is equal to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) divided by total revenue. MSI reported a 4.6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,795.6 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19. For the entire 2018-19, MSI posted a net profit of Rs 7,500.6 crore, down 2.9 per cent from the previous financial year.
The carmaker has also decided to phase out all diesel cars from its portfolio with effect from April 1, 2020. When asked if the company is looking for write-offs having already put in large investments in diesel engine plants over the years, Seth said, the auditors have done a detailed study and concluded that there would not be any significant impact.
"Around 99 per cent of it (diesel capacity) is getting converted (into petrol, CNG etc).. there is no impairment as such, even if there is a impairment it is going to be a negligible amount," he added. "If you cannot convert your facilities into anything else then you have to impair it," he further said.
The company would be able to convert its existing plants as per the company's long term goals, he added. MSI plans to shift its entire portfolio to petrol, CNG powertrains. The auto major currently gets 23 per cent of its total sales in the domestic market from diesel cars. It sold a total of 4.63 lakh diesel units last fiscal.
Some of the company's models like Vitara Brezza and S-Cross currently come with a diesel engine option only. Others like Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ciaz and Ertiga also have petrol versions in addition to the diesel trims.
The company will carry on with its internal efforts without worrying about the external factors like foreign exchange rates, he added. "External factors will be there but whatever is in our control we will try and work harder in terms of cost reduction and enhancing productivity," Seth noted. He said increasing localisation is an important part of the initiative. "Localisation is a big drive now. Wherever we have been hit on account of foreign exchange, we are now looking at large targets for localisation," he said.
Overheads are under severe scrutiny and the company is looking at vendors in terms of more productivity gains, Seth added. "So a variety of things are being done. For us it is very crucial that we improve from here," he said. EBITDA margin is an assessment of a firm's operating profitability as a percentage of its total revenue.
It is equal to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) divided by total revenue. MSI reported a 4.6 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,795.6 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2018-19. For the entire 2018-19, MSI posted a net profit of Rs 7,500.6 crore, down 2.9 per cent from the previous financial year.
The carmaker has also decided to phase out all diesel cars from its portfolio with effect from April 1, 2020. When asked if the company is looking for write-offs having already put in large investments in diesel engine plants over the years, Seth said, the auditors have done a detailed study and concluded that there would not be any significant impact.
"Around 99 per cent of it (diesel capacity) is getting converted (into petrol, CNG etc).. there is no impairment as such, even if there is a impairment it is going to be a negligible amount," he added. "If you cannot convert your facilities into anything else then you have to impair it," he further said.
The company would be able to convert its existing plants as per the company's long term goals, he added. MSI plans to shift its entire portfolio to petrol, CNG powertrains. The auto major currently gets 23 per cent of its total sales in the domestic market from diesel cars. It sold a total of 4.63 lakh diesel units last fiscal.
Some of the company's models like Vitara Brezza and S-Cross currently come with a diesel engine option only. Others like Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ciaz and Ertiga also have petrol versions in addition to the diesel trims.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Debunks Rumours Around Her Citizenship, Says 'Proud to be an Indian'
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
- Actress Asin's Daughter Arin is All 'Sugar and Spice' in These Latest Pics, See Here
- Game of Thrones S8 E3 Review: The Most Epic Battle Scene in the History of TV
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results