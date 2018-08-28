English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Government to Operate Battery-Run Buses on Select Routes in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had recently flagged off 515 new buses on various routes across the state.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Government to Operate Battery-Run Buses on Select Routes in Chennai
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy.
Loading...
Chennai will join the global network of cities in tackling climate change with the Tamil Nadu government deciding to introduce low-maintenance, battery-operated buses on select routes here. Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar told reporters after chairing a meeting of a delegation from C40 Cities Finance Facility, UK, which undertook a feasibility study, that issues faced by other nations in operating such buses were discussed.

The state government then decided to take steps to operate the battery operated buses on select routes, he said. The minister said the cost of each bus was high, but they were low on maintenance, unlike diesel operated buses.

"Once the batteries are charged, these buses can run up to 240 km. They can carry 54 passengers and can be operated in peak hours, reducing travelling time. This is not the case with diesel-run buses", he said. The UK team was led by head of C40 Cities Finance Facility, James Alexander and capacity development and municipal expert Jurgen Baumann.

The C40 website said that "Chennai joins the global network of cities committed to tackle climate change. The Greater Chennai Corporation shows its determination to create low carbon and resilient economies in support of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," it said.

The Minister noted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami recently flagged off 515 new buses on various routes across the state. "Another 500 buses will be put into service for the public. Steps will be taken to operate the remaining 4,000 buses for the benefit of the public", he said. There was a good response from the public to buses run without a conductor and also to those with toilet facilities, he added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...