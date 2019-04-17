Tamil Nadu Govt Makes BIS Certified Helmets Mandatory When Buying New 2-Wheeler

The Transport Department in Tamil Nadu has decided to take decisive steps to reduce road accidents in the state. The accident report reveals that the fatalities rate is more among the two-wheeler riders 33% and fatalities in the year 2018 is due to the efforts by stakeholder departments such as police, highways, health and transport. In order to reduce the road accidents and fatalities even further among two-wheelers rider and to encourage motorcyclists, both rider and pillion, to wear helmets, the Transport Department of Tamil Nadu has decided to take a positive step. The Transport Commissioner of Tamil Nadu has instructed that the supply of the helmet to every buyer at the time of purchase of a new 2-wheeler by the manufacturer or dealer should be ensured by the RTOs and a report of this should be submitted to his office every month.According to the Central Motor Vehicle Act, rule 138 (4) (f) 1989, states that at the time of purchase of a two-wheeler, the manufacturer of the two-wheelers shall supply protective headgear, keeping in mind the specifications prescribed by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Therefore, the transport department of Tamil Nadu makes the supply of helmet to the buyer at the time of purchase of new two-wheeler mandatory which can surely lead to a decrease in injuries and deaths in road accidents.The Two-Wheeler Helmet Manufacturers Association has welcomed this rule as the State Government's initiative could be really beneficial for the two-wheeler riders since helmet can save lives. Most importantly, good quality and BIS certified helmet should be used by the rider, and with this move, there should ideally be a decrease in the buying of fake ISI helmets which are still sold roadside.