Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Unseen Image Gallery – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Rival

Tata Motors went all-out to showcase their future products at the Auto Expo 2018, including 6 electric cars like Tigor and Tiago EV, Nexon AMT and a couple of concept cars, that would take a shape of production cars in the near future. Two of these cars – the 45X premium hatchback and the H5X SUV garnered a lot of attention from the attendees. The 45X is the company’s 1premium hatchback and is in a concept form for now. Here are some of the unseen images of the Tata 45X including exterior and interior pictures.Tata 45X is a 5-seater premium hatchback concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The 45X was concept is the company’s first premium hatchback and will compete against the likes of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and 2018 Hyundai Elite i20.Tata 45X is likely to be powered by the same range of engines as the Tiago and Tigor – the diesel Revotorq and petrol Revotron. However, Tata will tune both the engines for better output and refinement to match the premium hatchback flavor.Pratap Bose, Design Head of Tata Motors has confirmed that the premium hatchback is still in its conceptual form and it won’t hit the roads before 2019. Before that Tata will launch the other product showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 – the H5X SUV.The images showcase Tata 45X concept cabin comes with a lot of touchscreen display. While none of these will make it to the production form, giving the recent design touch like a dashtop floating screen, Tata may bring something innovative with the 45X.The Tata 45X, in its production form, will come with a lot of sharp edges to match the rivals design, and offer a more premium offering to the buyers.