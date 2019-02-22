English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback's Production Version Confirmed For Geneva Debut, Video Teased
Tata Motors earlier confirmed to launch a new premium hatchback based on the 45X concept in the second quarter of next fiscal.
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has confirmed to unveil the production version of the upcoming premium hatchback 45X at the Geneva Motorshow 2019. Tata has posted a video on YouTube, teasing the 45X ahead of its global debut in the production guise. Tata Motors previewed 45X Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo in India. The description on video reads – “We are here to reset the rules! Bringing the marvel of engineering for the young and tech-savvy! Stay tuned for the grand unveil of the production avatar of the 45X concept premium urban car at the Geneva International Motor Show, 2019. Redefining Driving.”
Tata Motors earlier confirmed to launch a new premium hatchback based on the 45X concept in the second quarter of next fiscal. The upcoming hatchback, based on 45X, will rival Maruti Suzuki's Baleno. "We are going to launch it after six-seven months, in quarter second," Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicle business unit of Tata Motors told reporters when asked about the launch of 45X.
Pareek, who was here for the launch of Harrier, said the company has registered significant growth in the last three years after it introduced new vehicles with attractive designs and features and robust safety aspects.
"Against the car industry growth of 4.4 per cent from April to December in the current fiscal, Tata Motor's growth was 21.4 per cent. In Rajasthan also, the company grew at 30 per cent against the industry growth of 6-7 per cent," he said.
Tata 45X Premium Hatchback. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has expanded its sales points across the country, with Rajasthan being one of the focus markets having huge potential for the passenger car market, he said. The Tata Group company has a plan of having nearly 2,000 sales points across the country by 2021-22, he said. It has increased the number of showrooms to 800 from 400 three years ago.
With Inputs from PTI
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
