Tata Ace Gold CX Commercial Vehicle Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 3.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched an all-new variant of its most popular small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Ace Gold Petrol CX starting from Rs. 3.99 lakh. Available in two variants, the flat-bed variant is priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh while the half-deck load body variant will cost Rs. 4.10 lakh.

For further ease of buying and increased accessibility, Tata Motors has partnered with the State Bank of India to make its customers avail of a never-before offer with an EMI of Rs. 7,500 and up to 90% on-road finance.

The Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX Variant is the only four-wheel SCV powered by a 2-cylinder engine and a gross vehicle weight of more than 1.5-tonne in India, to be available below the Rs. 4 lakh price point.

It is powered by the same Ace Gold Petrol 694cc engine, mated to a four-speed transmission; the new variant is engineered for maximum profitability. Developed on the back of enhanced customer-focused strategies and the introduction of path-breaking technologies and innovations by Tata Motors, the Ace Gold Petrol CX variant will prove to be a gamechanger in the SCV segment.

Also Watch:

Speaking about the mini-truck, Mr. Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line – SCV & PU, Tata Motors, said, “The launch of the new Ace Gold Petrol CX marks another milestone in the spectacular journey of the ‘Chota Haathi’. The Tata Ace continues to be a strong, reliable and multipurpose vehicle having provided means of livelihood to over 23 lakh Indians to date. Resonating the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Tata Motors aims to inspire an entrepreneurial mindset through the launch of this vehicle. Tata Motors has effortlessly remained astride the commercial vehicle market by continuously upgrading its product offerings keeping pace with constantly evolving transportation needs. The Tata Motors’ Ace platform has exponentially evolved over the last 16 years, focusing on bringing safer, smarter and valuable offerings to its customers in last-mile transportation. With our latest addition, we hope to stand behind the aspirations of the Indian entrepreneurs, making the Tata Motors Ace Gold Petrol CX the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle in India.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here