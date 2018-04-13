English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Ace Gold Mini-Truck Launched in India for Rs 3.75 Lakh
The latest variant of the power-packed mini-truck will be available for sale across Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today.
Tata Ace Gold . (Image: Tata Motors)
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors has rolled out a refreshed version of its sub one-tonne mini-truck Tata Ace, priced at Rs 3.75 lakh. Tata Ace Gold is the first variant of the first four-wheel mini truck, popularly known as 'chhota hathi', since its launch in May 2005. The latest variant of the power-packed mini-truck will be available for sale across Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today, the company said in a release.
The company, which enjoys the leadership position in the mini truck segment with a 68 percent market share, has sold over two million units of Tata Ace in the last 13 years of its hitting the Indian roads, as per the release.
"The introduction of Tata Ace Gold with enhanced features at an attractive pricing of Rs 3.75 lakhs, will make it an even more attractive proposition to our discerning customers," Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business unit president Girish Wagh said in the release.
The company is also offering a bundle of value added services to the Ace Gold customers, which include a round-the-clock breakdown assistance program, a loyalty program with free insurance, redemption of loyatly points and a time-bound repair commitment, among others, the release added.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
