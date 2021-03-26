There have been many instances where people have converted Internal Combustion (IC) engines to Electric Vehicle (EV). While such conversions have been limited to passenger cars and two-wheelers, in a first, a light commercial vehicle (LCV) has been given the EV powertrain transformation.

According to a RushLane report , Tata Motors' most popular LCV, the Tata Ace was modified to run on an electric powertrain instead of a conventional IC engine. The project vehicle is a non-commercial, research and development purpose-only unit, the report further cited.

The Tata Ace’s transformation came to light through a video uploaded by Northway MotorSport on YouTube. The LCV gets an electric powertrain that houses an 18 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor. A Pune-based workshop designed and manufactured the proprietary EV powertrain at their workshop. It is capable of generating 165 Nm of peak torque at the Motor Shaft.

The LCV in its IC engine powertrain draws power from a two-cylinder, 700cc, naturally aspirated direction injection diesel engine. It generates 20 bhp and 45 Nm of torque and is also offered with a 694cc MPFI four-stroke, water-cooled petrol engine, which has a rated output of 30 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque. The company also has the same powertrain on CNG which shells an output of 25 bhp and 50 Nm of torque.

On the contrary, the battery-powered spec, Ace Electric could clock a top speed of 140 km/h, a stark contrast to the top speed of 70 km/h achieved by the IC model. However, the EV spec Ace has been electronically limited to 80 km/h as per government rules and regulations for commercial vehicles. The test model utilises the same five-speed gearbox as in the original Ace, but it eliminates the use of a clutch pedal. The expanded torque band on the EV drivetrain lets the driver use just one gear (third or fourth) throughout 90 per cent of the journey. While the fifth gear can be used in long drives for better efficiency.

Charging options are facilitated through a normal single-phase 15A socket to charge at 3 kW and also through a three-phase industrial socket at 12 kW. The smart on-board charger also eliminates the need to have a fast-charging network and according to the workshop, any three-phase connection could be used as a fast charger.

Among other improvements, the vehicle’s emissions have been cut down completely and the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels of the cabin have also improved significantly.