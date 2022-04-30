Tata Altroz 2022 Price, Variants, Features, Engine, Colour and All Details

Tata Altroz 2022: Despite being launched in a year that was marred with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Altroz carved out its own place in the premium hatchback segment in India. Two years later, it’s among the best-selling cars in a segment that also features the likes of Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Built on Tata’s new ALFA platform, Altroz is among the safest cars in the segment and has a 5-star Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) safety rating. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. If you have been looking to buy a new hatchback, Altroz is one option you should look at.

Here, we simplify the car’s range for you.

Tata Altroz Engine

Altroz’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit is tuned to deliver an output of 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel offering on the car can churn out 90 bhp power and 200 Nm peak torque. Both engines are available with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed Punch DT1 unit.

Tata Altroz Colours

Tata Altroz is available in 6 different colours – Avenue White, Harbour Blue, Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, and Cosmo Dark.

Tata Altroz Variants

Tata Altroz’s variants can broadly be categorised into five trim levels – XE, XM (Plus), XT, XZ and XZ Plus.

Tata Altroz XE

With a starting price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh, the XE variant of Altroz gets features like ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, central locking, Manual HVAC, front power windows, tilt steering and Drive Away locks.

Tata Altroz XM Plus

With an additional price of a little over Rs 1 lakh, the XM variant of Altroz offers features like remote central locking Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, steering mounted audio controls, voice alters, follow-me-headlamps and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Altroz XT

The Altroz XT variant is available with a starting price tag of Rs 7.52 lakh. With the Rs 50,000 extra that you pay for this trim, you get all features of XM Plus in addition to Cooled Glovebox, auto AC with voice command, cornering lamps, cruise control, USB charger, Day/Night IRVM, Follow-me-home Headlamps, Keyless Entry with Push-button Start/Stop, Idle Start/Stop, one-touchdown driver’s Window.

With the Luxe pack on the XT variant, you get a Rear centre armrest, driver seat height adjusts, a contrast black roof, leather-wrapped steering and gear lever, rear fog lamp, body-coloured wing mirrors.

Tata Altroz XZ

With a starting price of just above Rs 8 lakh, the Altroz XZ offers 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, projector headlamps, climate control ambient lighting, auto headlamps, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, steering-mounted controls, front and rear armrest.

Tata Altroz XZ+

The top of the trim, Altroz XZ+ offers a rear fog lamp, connected car tech, wearable key band, one-touch up driver Power window, quick cool auto AC and leatherette Upholstery in addition to the features of the XZ variant. The Altroz XZ+ comes with a starting price tag of Rs 8.52 lakh.

Tata Altroz Price

Starting at Rs 5.99 lakh for the base model, the Altroz prices go up to Rs 9.99 lakh (all ex-showroom values).

