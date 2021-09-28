Tata Altroz Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Production Mark in 20 Months Since Launch in India

Tata Motors has announced the rollout of its 1,00,000th unit of the Altroz from its manufacturing facility in Pune. As per the company, despite all the challenges and restrictions due to Covid-19, India’s only hatchback with a 5-star Global NCAP Safety rating has crossed this milestone within 20 months of its launch.

Being the first vehicle to make use of the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture from Tata Motors, the Altroz climbed to the top 2 positions in the premium hatchback category in FY22, with a market share of more than 20%. Moreover, the car clocked in its maximum sales of 7550 units in March 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6000 units in FY22, says Tata Motors.

Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “We are pleased to share that we have crossed a major milestone during these challenging times and are grateful for the constant support and loyalty of our customers and partners. The Altroz occupies a pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience. The feat of 1,00,000th rollout today is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like a premium hatchback. From becoming the official partner in IPL 2020 to being the lead car for some of India’s most prestigious marathon events, to becoming the fitting choice of reward to our Olympians this year, the Altroz has won everyone’s hearts. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

The Altroz comes in six variants with 1.2-litre Revotron Petrol, 1.2-litre i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. It is also available in a “Dark Edition” variant and offers features across all variants such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, leatherette seats, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, cruise control and rear AC vents.

