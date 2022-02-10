Tata Altroz Dark Edition Launched in XT, XZ+ Diesel Trims; Priced From Rs 7.96 Lakh

Tata Motors is celebrating the second anniversary of the Altroz premium hatchback by extending the Dark edition to its XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims. Since its launch in July 2021, the Altroz Dark edition has received an overwhelming response and there have been consumer requests to extend to additional trims. Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz Dark edition XT and has priced it from Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Altroz comes in six variants and is available with 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Commenting on this occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The ALTROZ has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners. With over 20% market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the #DARK to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient. The ALTROZ offers true international standards of safety, design and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We would like to celebrate the brands 2nd anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share year on year, we are confident that ALTROZ is poised for more success in the future.”

In case you’re wondering, the Altroz Dark edition in XT and XZ+ variants black perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, all-black interiors including hyper-style wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather-wrapped steering wheels, leather-wrapped gear knob and more.

Adding to the above, the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant will now be offered with new additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and iTPMS. (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

