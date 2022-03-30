Tata Altroz DCA Automatic First Drive Review: Value for Money Meets Convenience!

Tata Altroz DCA: It was a couple of years ago when the Tata Altroz came out. It was Tata Motors’ attempt at the premium hatchback segment and they really hit it out of the park from the get-go. The Altroz became the most aggressively priced car in its segment and also went on to score a full 5-star crash test safety rating making it the safest hatchback made in India, a feat that stands true even today. One year ago, Tata Motors gave it a much-needed turbocharged engine and came out with the variant called the Tata Altroz iTurbo - a car that we thoroughly loved and said that the only chink in the armour was the absence of an automatic transmission. Well, fast forward to today, two years after its launch, Tata Motors has finally given the Tata Altroz an automatic transmission variant called Tata Altroz DCA. So, the question today is whether now, finally, is the Tata Altroz perfected?

Well, the Tata Altroz might finally have an automatic transmission, it is, however, absent from the more powerful iTurbo engine variant and even the Diesel engine option. instead, the new gearbox can be had only with the tried and tested 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz DCA. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And this brings us to the big question of how does the car drive. Now, before we get to the gearbox, I want to talk about the engine. This 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is refined and it feels adequate in city driving conditions. However, when you get into the mood of spirited driving, this engine feels like it needs to pack in a little bit more. And this is why the iTurbo variant felt so good because it filled that gap.

And this brings me to the gearbox. You see, this automatic transmission only comes with this naturally aspirated engine and not the Turbo variant and I wish that wasn’t the case.

But nevertheless, once you move past that, you’ll see that Tata Motors has pulled out all the stops.

Tata Altroz DCA. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The DCA stands for “Dual-Clutch Automatic” and that tells you that this is not just your regular AMT or CVT gearbox but instead, is the top of the line dual-clutch transmission. This makes the Altroz the most accessible DCT car that you can buy in India right now and that alone gives it a big advantage. The only other direct competitor is the Hyundai i20 and when you compare the prices of these two cars, the Altroz feels like a steal!

But let’s get to the heart of the matter which is how good is the DCA to drive. I say that it is great. This is a first drive review that we are doing which means we have one day with the car and throughout my time I had no issues whatsoever.

Tata Altroz DCA. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The gearshifts are fairly quick and not jerky at all. The Altroz DCA is a delight to drive both in the city as well as on the highway. Now, while the gearbox does come with a manual mode that lets you have control over the gearshifts, I do miss having paddle shifters. That would have been a great touch.

And At this point, I have to mention just how good the Altroz is set up, with the chassis and suspension tune that it has. I’ll go so far as to say that this is the best ride quality in the segment and it’s a benchmark that the Altroz set when it first came out.

Tata Altroz DCA. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

All in all, Altroz is still a great car to drive and now adds to the convenience quotient by giving you a top of the line DCT gearbox. I just wish this was available with the iTurbo variant as well.

And let’s not forget what all the Tata Altroz already comes with. First and foremost, on top of the safety credentials, the Altroz looks fantastic. This is especially true in this new Opera Blue colour. The sharp front end design with the aggressively styled bonnet, the handsome alloy wheels and the gloss black surrounding of the windows as well the around the tail lamps make the Altroz look smart.

Tata Altroz DCA. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the inside, other than the new gear lever, there’s nothing new to report. It continues to come with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 7-inch part digital instrument cluster. The Altroz supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, not wireless, it gets cruise control, auto headlamps and auto wipers abs a fantastic 8-speaker Harman setup which makes for a good audio experience.

Lastly, it also gets rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, a cooled glovebox, enough space for having three people sit abreast at the back and doors that open to full 90-degrees.

Tata Altroz DCA. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata Motors is also claiming that the gearbox is a lot more reliable than other DCTs in the market but by how much, that only time will tell. Still, I do like the feature where the car shifts the transmission to park mode in case the driver opens the door to step out with the gearbox in neutral and has not pressed any pedals. That’s a good feature.

So to sum it all up, the Altroz then continues to be a good car to drive that looks great and comes loaded with features as well. Yes, there are a few things that are missing like a sunroof and paddle shifters but then again, at a starting price tag of Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom), this is introductory pricing mind you, the Altroz continues to do what it has always done - provide a value for money so good that you will be willing to look past a lot of things. As for the Altroz DCA, this is a complete package.

