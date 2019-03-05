Tata Altroz EV Leaked Ahead of Geneva Debut, Looks Stunning

Tata Altroz leaked. (Image: Source )

Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its next generation premium urban car. Leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors has earlier christened this highly anticipated urban car as the ‘ALTROZ’. While we are yet to see the images of the Altroz hatchback from the GIMS, the Altroz EV images have been leaked.The clear images of the Altroz EV give us an idea of how the Altroz hatchback would look like and at least by the looks of it, the Altorz EV looks stunning. The Altroz EV is one of the four cars by Tata Motors to be unveiled today, including Altroz hatchback, Tata H7X 7-seater SUV and the Hornbill micro SUV concept.The Altroz EV will share its underpinnings, body shell and design with the Altroz hatchback with possible changes in alloys and bumper. The Altroz EV with a wide grille, humanity line, high mounted LED lamps and somewhat petal shaped dual-tone alloy wheels looks stunning.As for the Altroz, the name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’. The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of vehicles within a short development cycle.Announcing the name of this much-anticipated vehicle, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata ALTROZ is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid - 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions”.