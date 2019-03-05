English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Altroz, H7X and Hornbill SUV Live Launch from Geneva Motor Show 2019 - Watch Video Here
The Altroz is one of the four cars by Tata Motors to be unveiled today, including Altroz EV, Tata H7X 7-seater SUV and the Hornbill micro SUV concept.
Tata Altroz. (Image: Tata Motors)
Loading...
In a few moments from now, Tata Motors will unveil its much anticipated Tata Altroz premium hatchback at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 along with three other cars by Tata Motors, including Altroz EV, Tata H7X 7-seater SUV and the Hornbill micro SUV concept. You can watch the live launch video here –
Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its next generation premium urban car. Leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors has earlier christened this highly anticipated urban car as the ‘ALTROZ’.
Earlier today, the clear images of the Altroz EV were leaked online, giving us an idea of how the Altroz hatchback would look like and at least by the looks of it, the Altorz EV looks stunning. The Altroz EV will share its underpinnings, body shell and design with the Altroz hatchback with possible changes in alloys and bumper. The Altroz EV with a wide grille, humanity line, high mounted LED lamps and somewhat petal shaped dual-tone alloy wheels looks stunning.
As for the Altroz, the name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’. The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of vehicles within a short development cycle.
Announcing the name of this much-anticipated vehicle, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata ALTROZ is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid - 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions”.
Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its next generation premium urban car. Leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors has earlier christened this highly anticipated urban car as the ‘ALTROZ’.
Earlier today, the clear images of the Altroz EV were leaked online, giving us an idea of how the Altroz hatchback would look like and at least by the looks of it, the Altorz EV looks stunning. The Altroz EV will share its underpinnings, body shell and design with the Altroz hatchback with possible changes in alloys and bumper. The Altroz EV with a wide grille, humanity line, high mounted LED lamps and somewhat petal shaped dual-tone alloy wheels looks stunning.
As for the Altroz, the name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’. The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of vehicles within a short development cycle.
Announcing the name of this much-anticipated vehicle, Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata ALTROZ is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid - 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions”.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmongers to Choose Love Instead
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
- Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
- Sooryavanshi: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Rule the Roost Next Eid
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results