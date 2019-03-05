English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Tata Altroz, Buzzard, H2X Micro-SUV Live Launch from Geneva Motor Show 2019

News18.com | March 5, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps
In a few moments from now, Tata Motors will unveil its much anticipated Tata Altroz premium hatchback at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 along with three other cars by Tata Motors, including Altroz EV, Tata H7X 7-seater SUV and the Hornbill micro SUV concept. Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its next generation premium urban car. Leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors has earlier christened this highly anticipated urban car as the ‘ALTROZ’. Earlier today, the clear images of the Altroz EV were leaked online, giving us an idea of how the Altroz hatchback would look like and at least by the looks of it, the Altorz EV looks stunning. The Altroz EV will share its underpinnings, body shell and design with the Altroz hatchback with possible changes in alloys and bumper. As for the Altroz, the name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’. The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of vehicles within a short development cycle.

You can watch the live launch video here.
Read More
Mar 5, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

Ratan Tata with management and Buzzard SUV.

Mar 5, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)
Mar 5, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

Tata H2X is a micro-SUV concept showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

Mar 5, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz is identical to the Tata 45X concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)

With the launch of these products, the Tata Motors lineup after IMPACT design language would look like this, in order of the price tag- 

Tata Tiago

Tata H2X

Tata Tigor

Tata Nexon

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

Tata Buzzard

Mar 5, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)

Here's our review of the Tata Harrier 5-seater SUV on which the Tata Buzzard 7-seater SUV is based. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)

“Stunners in their own category, developed under the Impact 2.0 Design language, these products are the new future line-up from Tata Motors." - Guenter Butschek on the product unveilings at GIMS 2019. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

Watch the live launch video from the Geneva Motor Show here-

Mar 5, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)

Here's how the Tata H2X concept looks like. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

Tata H2X is the codename for the new sub-compact SUV from Tata Motors. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

Tata Buzzard is the official name of the H7X 7-seater SUV based on Harrier. 

Mar 5, 2019 2:21 pm (IST)

The Altroz name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’.

Mar 5, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)

Tata Altroz is the newest product from Tata Motors and once launched in 2019, will join Harrier, Nexon, Tiago among other Tata products in Indian product lineup. 

Tata Altroz, Buzzard, H2X Micro-SUV Live Launch from Geneva Motor Show 2019
Tata Buzzard. (Image: Tata Motors)

  • 03 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SL vs SA
    231/10
    47.0 overs
    		 232/2
    38.5 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies
    ENG vs WI
    113/10
    28.1 overs
    		 115/3
    12.1 overs
    West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    236/7
    50.0 overs
    		 240/4
    48.2 overs
    India beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Mar, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    250/7
    48.3 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    IRE vs AFG
    161/10
    49.2 overs
    		 165/5
    41.5 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram