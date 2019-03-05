Tata Altroz, Buzzard, H2X Micro-SUV Live Launch from Geneva Motor Show 2019

Read More

In a few moments from now, Tata Motors will unveil its much anticipated Tata Altroz premium hatchback at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 along with three other cars by Tata Motors, including Altroz EV, Tata H7X 7-seater SUV and the Hornbill micro SUV concept. Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its next generation premium urban car. Leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors has earlier christened this highly anticipated urban car as the ‘ALTROZ’. Earlier today, the clear images of the Altroz EV were leaked online, giving us an idea of how the Altroz hatchback would look like and at least by the looks of it, the Altorz EV looks stunning. The Altroz EV will share its underpinnings, body shell and design with the Altroz hatchback with possible changes in alloys and bumper. As for the Altroz, the name is inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’. The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of vehicles within a short development cycle.