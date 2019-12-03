Tata Altroz Hatchback Specifications Revealed, to be Launched in January 2020

Tata is all set to debut the Altroz premium hatchback in January next year. And a month before its launch, the company has revealed how the car fairs on paper. The Altroz will be available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch.

Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well. On the inside, the Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Last week, the company rolled out the first unit of Altroz from its Pune plant. The Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. It aims at reinventing the urban car design with greater emphasis on bringing connectivity and everyday mobility together.

The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle, says Tata Motors.

