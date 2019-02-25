Tata Altroz is the Official Name of the Upcoming 45X (codename) Premium Hatchback

Tata 45X Premium Hatchback. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has confirmed to unveil the production version of the upcoming premium hatchback 45X at the Geneva Motorshow 2019. Tata posted a video on YouTube, teasing the 45X ahead of its global debut in the production guise. Following the teaser, Tata posted another teaser video hinting the possible name of the upcoming hatchback. Tata has posted ‘A-T---‘ in another video, nullifying the earlier reports that Tata Motors will name the 45X as Aquilla.Now, Tata Motors has officially revealed the name of the upcoming hatchback as ‘Altroz’. A couple of days ago, Tata filed a trademark application for the name ‘Tata Altroz’. The Altroz word is a derivative of Albatross, a seabird known for its agility and balance in high winds. Tata earlier previewed 45X Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo in India.The production version will be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a few days’ time. Tata Motors earlier confirmed to launch a new premium hatchback based on the 45X concept in the second quarter of next fiscal. The upcoming hatchback, based on 45X, will rival Maruti Suzuki's Baleno."We are going to launch it after six-seven months, in quarter second," Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicle business unit of Tata Motors told reporters when asked about the launch of 45X."Against the car industry growth of 4.4 per cent from April to December in the current fiscal, Tata Motor's growth was 21.4 per cent. In Rajasthan also, the company grew at 30 per cent against the industry growth of 6-7 per cent," he said.Once launched, the Tata premium hatchback will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 hatchbacks and is expected to be priced competitively.With Inputs from PTI