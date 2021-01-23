Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched at Rs 7.73 Lakh in India, Gets 1.2-Litre Engine With 110 BHP and 140 Nm Output

Tata has launched the Altroz iTurbo in India at 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices start with the said tag for the XT variant and goes up to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ+ variant. This version of the Altroz debuts with a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine that will offer a lot more performance for a premium as compared to the regular petrol engine variants that the Altroz already has.

The new engine is available across 3 variants- XT, XZ, XZ+ in the lineup. In terms of features, the new engine option in the top-spec XZ variant gets 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, ambient lighting on the dashboard, auto headlamp, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, rain-sensing wiper, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and steering mounted control among others.

The launch of the Tata Altroz iTurbo comes at a time when the Altroz has been performing well in the premium hatchback segment in India, competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. Having a turbocharged petrol engine under its hood will make the Altroz iTurbo compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI and the Hyundai i20 Turbo models, both of which use a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The Altroz has emerged as the third best-selling model in its segment, trailing behind Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is currently the top-selling product in Tata Motors’ portfolio. It rivals cars such as the Toyota Glanza, Ford Freestyle, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is already available with the Tata Nexon, in its said avatar, it produces 110 PS of power and 140Nm of torque. Tata has confirmed that the car will miss out on the DCT at the moment and will be available with a 5-speed manual unit.

In terms of changes, the new iTurbo variant is largely similar to the current Altroz albeit with the addition of new Turbo badge at the back along with a new Blue colour option that comes with a blacked-out roof, giving it a dual-tone finish.

The Tata Altroz already holds the position of being the safest hatchback under Rs 10 lakh in India as it scored full five out of five stars during crash tests done by Global NCAP.