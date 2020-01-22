Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs 5.29 Lakh, India's Safest Premium Hatchback

Tata Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Altroz premium hatchback in India at Rs 5.29 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz is available in 10 variants with the top-spec model priced at Rs 9.29 Lakh (Ex-showroom). Tata Altroz is the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

The Tata Altroz is available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch. Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well. On the inside, the Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Tata Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. Recently, Global NCAP announced the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results and Tata Altroz hatchback was awarded a strong 5-stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said “The latest result in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests shows a strong signal that TATA is moving its fleet to 5-star levels of safety performance. We would like to encourage all other car manufacturers in India to follow TATA’s example and bring affordable 5-star cars to Indian consumers.”

