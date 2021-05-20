Tata Altroz Looks Like a Complete ‘Beast’ in This Digitally Imagined WRC Rally Car Avatar

Digitally imagined renders of cars give a different flair to the looks and are quite popular in the world of the internet. One such designs that caught our attention was the WRC Rally car avatar given to the Tata Altroz. While the original Altroz already has a sporty flair to it, this design version just turns it into a beast. The car looks assertive and it's sure to attract the attention of car lovers. The rendering has been done by rubbertripper on Instagram. It gets a look overhaul by the artist, making it a perfect bet for a rally car. The changes are primarily cosmetic, and details of any mechanical changes haven’t been listed.

Modification of Altroz starts off with a wide bumper, front diffuser and winglets aimed to give the car an increase in downforce. There's a huge air dam in the front bumper and bonnet scoop that would help to cool down the engine. The designers have also made a space for roof scoop as rally girls generally don't have enough insulation and the scoop would help bring in some fresh air to the cabin giving the drivers a respite in hot conditions.

The headlamp setup remained the same as the original design but is now coupled with bigger fog lamps at the front. Rally cars commonly require strong headlamps to navigate through the dark at night and designers have installed auxiliary light set up to light the road ahead.

The wheel setup gets up multi-spoke alloys along with off-road tyres for rally conditions. There are side skirts installed that would help clean the airflow in the side. The read doors appeared to be removed to cut on the weight of the car. There is also a huge wing at the rear top of the rally designed Altroz. Through the windows of Altroz, we could also spot a roll cage installed inside to protect the occupants in event of a crash.

The car also sports multiple design logos of its ‘possible’ sponsors in the rally.

The real-life version of Tata Altroz comes powered with multiple engine options along with 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 86 PS of max power is coupled with 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel engine has a maximum output of 90 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. There's also a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine on offer, producing 110 PS of max power and 140 Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz comes with a price tag starting at Rs 5.79 lakhs and going up to Rs 9.55 lakhs for the top variant (Prices Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here