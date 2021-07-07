Tata Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Dark range including Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and the Nexon EV. The Dark range is now available at dealerships and is open for bookings. Additionally, to add aesthetics and accentuate the styling, the Company is also introducing exclusive merchandise, which will consist of Dark branded premium leather jackets and T-shirts. Furthermore, keeping absolute safety in mind the Company has also introduced a tyre puncture repair kit, as a priority customer offering, to increasing the convenience quotient in the range.

Tata Altroz Dark Edition. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Altroz Dark

Altroz Dark, the new top of the line variant comes in a new Cosmo Black exterior body colour with a dark tint finish on R16 alloy wheels and premium dark chrome across the hood. It gets Granite Black interior theme with metallic gloss Black mid pad and the leatherette upholstery with deep Blue Tri-arrow perforations and deco blue stitching. The Dark mascot on the exterior and the Dark embroidery on the front headrest accentuate the theme. The Altroz Dark will be available in the top variant XZ+ for petrol (NA and iTurbo).

Tata Nexon Dark Edition. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Nexon Dark

The Nexon in its Dark avatar sports new Charcoal Black R16 Alloys, Dark mascot, Sonic Sliver highlights on the body along with matte Granite Black cladding to accentuate its exterior. The interiors offer a special dark interior pack, premium leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trim. The front headrests sport special Dark Embroidery in line with the theme of the interiors. The new Nexon Dark will be offered in XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) & XZA+(O) variants, in both petrol & diesel fuel options.

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Nexon EV Dark

The Nexon EV Dark theme will be available on the Nexon EV XZ+ and the XZ+ LUX variant. These variants will adorn a premium Midnight Black exterior colour with Satin Black humanity line and beltline, Dark mascot and an all-new Charcoal Grey alloy wheels. The interiors of the car are also accentuated with a dash of Dark themed glossy piano Black mid-pad with premium dark-themed leatherette upholstery with Tri-arrow perforations on seats and door trims, highlighted by EV Blue stitches (on the seats) and leatherette wrapped steering wheel. The car will also get iTPMS (Tyre pressure monitoring system). Additionally, the Nexon EV XZ+ variant will have a rear seat central armrest with cup-holders, 60:40 rear seat split and adjustable rear seat headrests.

Tata Harrier Dark Edition. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Harrier Dark

The Harrier #Dark offers all-new Oberon black colour with a tinge of deep blue adding to the stunning looks of Harrier. It also sports the bigger R18 Blackstone Alloys complimenting the sporty stance of the Harrier. On the interiors, Harrier #Dark offers a premium dark theme with exclusive touches to the key interior elements.

It sports a complete dark upper environment in line with the latest trend in the premium luxury car segments. The Benecke Kaliko Leatherette upholstery carries a special Tri-Arrow perforation with a deep blue undertone to it enhancing the overall premiumness of the interiors. Also, the front seat headrests sport a special #Dark embroidery complementing the overall dark theme on the interiors. Harrier #Dark will be available in 3 trims XT+, XZ+ & XZA+.

