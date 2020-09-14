Tata Altroz Partners with IPL 2020, Will be Given to Batsman with Highest Tournament Strike Rate

Tata Motors has announced that its premium hatchback Altroz will be the official partner for the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL begins on September 19 and will be played across 3 venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, for a total of 50 days. Continuing its association for the third consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament’s official partners, during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said “The festive season has kicked in well for us and IPL is nothing short of a festival for the cricket fans across the country. We have elaborate plans to capture the viewer’s attention who will be virtually supporting their favourite teams, on-air and across digital platforms. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of watching live cricket with the fans yet again.”

As the official partner, Tata Motors will showcase the Altroz in the stadium at all three venues in the UAE, throughout the tournament. The IPL matches will play host to the Altroz Super Striker Awards – the player with the best strike rate of the match will win the trophy along with a prize of Rs 1 lakh. Moreover, the batsman with the highest strike-rate of the tournament will get an Altroz.