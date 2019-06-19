Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback - All You Need to Know: Price, Competition, Features and More

Tata Motors is set to enter the premium hatchback segment in India with the launch of its new car Altroz. Ahead of the commercial launch of the car in the coming months, the company unveiled a special preview website of Tata Altroz over the weekend that saw more than one lakh visitors within 24 hours of going live. If you have your eyes set on this new premium hatchback, read on to know everything we know so far:

-- The name of the car has been inspired from the name of magnificent bird ‘Albatross’ that symbolises agility and speed.

-- Tata Motors is likely to showcase the production-ready form of the Altroz in India by mid-July.

-- The Altroz is based on Tata’s 45X Concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in New Delhi.

-- Tata Altroz has already been unveiled internationally at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

-- The Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. It aims at reinventing the urban car design with greater emphasis on bringing connectivity and everyday mobility together.

-- The Altroz will be the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle, says Tata Motors.

-- The model will be a direct rival to other premium hatchbacks in India like the Hyundai i20, the Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the recently launched Toyota Glanza.

-- Tata Motors claims that Altroz will shine above all its contemporaries with its agility, speed, and efficiency along with best-in-class performance and in-cabin space.

-- Tata Motors says that the new premium hatchback will be designed for five-star safety rating.

-- Tata Altroz is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 5.5-8.5 lakh.

-- Power for the Altoz is expected to come from a 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel. Tata is also expected to make available a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine to achieve a more competitive entry price point, according to a report.