Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback Price Reduced by Rs 40,000 for XM, XT, XZ, and XZ (O) Variants

There is some good news for the ones who have been planning to buy Tata Altroz. The car manufacturer had earlier increased the price of the said vehicle by Rs 15,000. But now, the brand has reduced the price of four variants of the car by Rs 40,000. The prices of Altroz XM, XT, XZ, and XZ (O) have been slashed.

As per a report, this price cut has been done to further stimulate demand and narrow the price gap between the BS4 and the current BS6 variant.

According to a source of the company, “The price jump from BS4 to BS6 was a bit too ambitious and we don’t want to lose the momentum the Altroz has already built up”.

The vehicle’s main USP is the fact that it barely has any competition in diesel engine variants of similar type. It must be noted that the car hit an all-time sales high of close to 5,000 units in August 2020.

Further, one cannot ignore the fact that the car is going to get some severe competition once Hyundai launches the next-gen i20. If speculations are to be believed, then one can expect the car to arrive next month. This too can be one of the very major reasons for slashing down the mid-range hatchback’s price.

Apart from that, the brand will keep updating the premium hatchback with new variants and new powertrain options. As per the report, a Tata Altroz Dark Edition is in the pipeline. A dual-clutch automatic for the petrol variant is also in the works. Further, an Altroz turbo-petrol is also expected to be launched.

For the unversed, Tata Altroz comes with a Manual transmission gear system. The 5 seater hatchback has a length of 3990mm, and width of 1755mm. The wheelbase of the car by Tata is 2501mm.