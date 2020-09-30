Tata Altroz Turbo Likely to be Launched This Festive Season, Prices to Start From Rs 7.99 Lakh

Tata Motors will soon be launching the Altroz with a turbo-petrol engine. This will be alongside the introduction of a DCT, as the car had a sole manual setup up until now.

According to a report published in GaadiWaadi, the carmaker has already filed for the registration of the Altroz Turbo. As per the report, one can expect the carmaker to launch the new variants around the festive season.

The vehicle was launched with a manual transmission. The price of the basic variant will reportedly be Rs 7.99 lakh.

In a document that has been accessed, the powertrain of the vehicle will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The engine will deliver 110 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm, and a peak torque output of 140Nm between 1,500 – 5,500 rpm.

The Turbo-petrol vehicle is likely to arrive with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The dual-clutch auto transmission version of the car is expected to be launched at a later date.

As can be seen in the document accessed, the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine will be available in four variants of the Altroz. These variants will be XT, XT (O), XZ and XZ (O).

Tata had hinted a turbo-petrol version of the Altroz on various occasions. The vehicle was first showcased in production form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

For the unversed, the Tata Altroz was launched in India in January. The vehicle is already available in a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 83 PS/113 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 90 PS and 200 Nm torque. It must be noted that all variants available till now are only available with manual transmission.