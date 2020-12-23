Tata Altroz Turbo to Launch in January, Likely to Get 7-DCT Gearbox and 110 BHP Output

It is a known fact that Tata has been preparing to add a turbocharged variant to all new premium hatchback the Altroz. While the several test mule versions revealed new details about the new variant which left very little to imagine, one thing was not certain – its launch date. The homegrown automaker is now scheduled to launch the turbocharged Altroz on January 13, 2021. Once launched it will rival Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios Turbo and Volkswagen Polo’s TSI.

The Altroz turbo could go on sale at the time of its unveiling next month. The upcoming turbo variant of the brand's premium hatchback will feature a host of changes over the former model. However, as revealed by the test mules, the new turbocharged Altorz is not likely to sport any major design tweaks as compared to the standard model. At the most it will bear the Turbo label and may come in some exclusive colour schemes.

While the significant change will be under the hood, Tata Motors may not offer the option of the turbocharged unit on the entry-level XE and XM models. Tata may limit it to their high-spec variants like XT and XZ.

The Altroz turbo will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol three-cylinder unit that is similar to the one on the Tata Nexon, with tweaks to match the hatchback. While the Nexon generates 118 bhp and 170 Nm, the Altroz Turbo's engine is likely to generate 108 bhp and 140 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options are likely in the turbo variant. The new engine unit will be available in a manual gearbox with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The current Tata Altroz comes with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also features a semi-digital instrument cluster with a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. While it also sports a flat-bottomed steering wheel with mounted controls.

Altroz will rival other South Korean and German hatchback models sold in the country and also aim to cater to a growing demand for a turbocharged petrol engine variant.