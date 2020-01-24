Tata Altroz Undercuts Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 by Atleast Rs 30,000
The Tata Altroz is now the cheapest premium hatchback in India sitting below the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 in terms of pricing.
Tata has launched the Altroz premium hatchback at Rs 5.29 lakh in India. The XE petrol variant kicks things off at Rs 5.29 lakh with the top-spec XZ (O) diesel variant that goes up to Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz is Tata's first stab at the premium hatchback segment in India and will lock horns with prominent players like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.
Tata has aggressively priced the Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is Rs 29,602 cheaper than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Rs 30,693 cheaper than the Hyundai Elite i20. The car comes in 10 variants and is the first product to be engineered on Tata’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.
The Tata Altroz is available in petrol as well as diesel options that will be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms from the launch. Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well. On the inside, the Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Tata Altroz carries on with Impact 2.0 design philosophy that debuted on the Harrier. Recently, Global NCAP announced the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results and Tata Altroz hatchback was awarded a strong 5-stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.
