Tata Altroz vs Hyundai Elite i20 Spec Comparison: Design, Interiors, Engine and More

The Altroz will mark Tata's entry into the premium hatchback segment in India. We got our hands on the car and came out thoroughly impressed with all that's on offer. It will be launched soon by the company into the segment that currently comprises of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. Hyundai's offering in this segment has been a popular one for a while and has garnered healthy sales for the company. Hence, we put the two together to figure out how it ranks on paper against each other.

Tata Altroz Design

The Tata Altroz speaks Tata's latest design language and how well it does. The car is highlighted by sharp lines and edges that make the stance all the more compelling. The nose, for example, has a tipped-forward position that is complemented by the chiselled hood and accentuated even further by the chrome highlight on the bottom of the grille and the blacked-out elements like the projector headlamps, grille, and the eyebrows on top. The vents on the front bumper are blacked out too and the Altroz gets neatly placed fog lamps that also integrate the LED daytime running lights.

On the sides, the Altroz gets blacked-out bezel around the window line. This too works towards the car having a tipped forward stance making it look sporty and at the same time, makes the Altroz look like its sits wider and lower. The same bezel also integrates the rear door handles which are neatly placed inside the C-pillar.

At the back which is perhaps the best side of the Altroz and that’s because of the blacked-out section that extends from the rear glass panel and goes around the tail lamps, which themselves have a bit of a 3D effect going on as they protrude outwards.

Hyundai Elite i20 Design

The new Hyundai Elite i20 gets a new revised Cascading grille and bumper design at the front. Although the headlamps on the new i20 are the same it gets reshaped fog lamps. Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, Positioning and Cornering Lamps, Front Air Curtains and R16 Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels together give a sporty front and bold rear completing the design. At the rear, the car gets bigger tail lamps and redesigned tailgate. The i20 also gets new alloy wheels and is available in 6 options.

Tata Altroz Interiors

The same design language is carried over on the inside too. Tata Motors has used a lot of shades and colours like they usually do, but somehow they’ve been getting away with it and making it work. And the story is no different in the Altroz as well. The car also gets ambient lighting and there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls that adds to the premium feel. The car gets a part-digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information about the car. Next to it is an analogue display that solely shows the speed.

Hyundai Elite i20 Interiors

Inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Elite i20 gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Except, the new infotainment system everything inside the Hyundai Elite i20 is similar to its current generation. It also offers DRM Arkamys Sound Mood and Navigation for technology-savvy customers.

Tata Altroz Engine

Powering the petrol version of the car is a Revotron, 1.2 L BS6 Three Cylinder naturally aspirated engine that outputs 86 PS and 113Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel option, on the other hand, will be powered by a four-cylinder 1.5 L BS6 Revotorq engine that delivers 19 PS and 200Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well.

Hyundai Elite i20 Engine

Under the hood, the Hyundai Elite i20 continues to have the 1.4-litre diesel engine that produces 89bhp and churns out 220Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine will now be paired with a CVT automatic gearbox option. However, the lower variants will continue to use a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre petrol engine and the 4-speed automatic transmission has been dropped from the i20 Elite Facelift’s engine line-up.

